Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
JapanSwimming Robot Captures Underwater Images of Damaged Fukushima Nuclear Reactor
Japan Nuclear Fukushima Robot
Supreme CourtSupreme Court Allows Grandparents to Enter U.S. Under Travel Ban
Supreme Court gerrymandering case
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TravelThis Man Will Trade His First Class Seat With You If You Find Him at the Airport
The Traveler
Norwalk Virus
An Electron Micrograph Of The Norovirus, With 27 32Nm Sized Viral Particles.  BSIP—UIG via Getty Images
Food Safety

Norovirus Is the Worst. Here's What to Know About It

Sarah Begley
2:11 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Chipotle confirmed on Tuesday that multiple customers were sickened after eating at a location in Sterling, Va., reporting symptoms consistent with norovirus. Also known as the winter vomiting bug, norovirus is the most common cause of the stomach flu.

Here's what to know about the highly contagious virus:

What is norovirus?

Norovirus is a stomach bug that causes inflammation of the stomach or intestines. As a result, symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain and fever. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms usually come on between 12 and 48 hours after exposure to the virus and last between one and three days. While contagion is low after a couple of days, you could continue to shed the virus for up to eight weeks.

How does norovirus spread?

You can catch norovirus by eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated liquids. You can also get the virus by touching a surface where norovirus lives and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes, according to WebMD. Sharing food or utensils with someone who is contaminated could also spread the virus.

How do you cure norovirus?

Most healthy people will recover from norovirus on their own, but those with severe dehydration should see a doctor. Symptoms that signal that level of dehydration include fatigue, dry mouth and dizziness, according to the Mayo Clinic.

What can you eat when you have norovirus?

It's important to stay hydrated and restore electrolytes. Adults should drink plenty of water and try soup or juices, per WebMD; if they feel like eating, they can stick to plain foods like rice and bread. Children should avoid sugary drinks and opt for fluids that pack lots of electrolytes, like Pedialyte.

How to prevent norovirus?

Frequent hand washing — especially before preparing or eating food — can help prevent the virus from spreading. If you're sick with norovirus, do not prepare food and disinfect all surfaces. Wash fruits and vegetables before eating them, and avoid eating raw oysters or other shellfish.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME