U.S.
Search
Sign In
CancerJohn McCain Has Been Diagnosed With Glioblastoma. What Is That?
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing On Ending Modern Slavery
moviesGo Inside a 1967 Tour Bus as It Visits San Francisco During the Summer of Love
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
GoogleGoogle Maps Just Added Outer Space To Its Trip List
German Astronaut Alexander Gerst Aboard The International Space Station
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: John McCain Cancer, O.J. Simpson Parole and Waste

Melissa Chan
8:42 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

John McCain has brain cancer

Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office said. The tumor, known as glioblastoma, was found while the 80-year-old Arizona Republican was having an operation to remove a blood clot from his eye. Glioblastoma is a highly malignant and fast-growing type of tumor, according to the American Brain Tumor Association. President Donald Trump said McCain "has always been a fighter" as other lawmakers expressed their support.

Parole board weighs O.J. Simpson's fate

A parole board in Nevada will announce Thursday whether O.J. Simpson will soon be able to walk out of prison a free man. The 70-year-old former football star is approaching the nine-year minimum mark of his 33-year prison sentence over an armed robbery. Here's what to know about his parole hearing, as he could be released.

The world is becoming full of plastic waste

More than 26 million pounds of plastic waste will clutter the world by 2050, according to projections from new research published in the journal Science Advances. "At the current rate, we are really heading toward a plastic planet," said the study’s lead author, Roland Geyer.

Also:

GOP senators are making a last-ditch effort to rescue their health care bill.

A Florida school district is eliminating homework in favor of reading.

Pizza Hut is hiring 14,000 new drivers and developing a new delivery algorithm.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME