John McCain has brain cancer

Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office said. The tumor, known as glioblastoma, was found while the 80-year-old Arizona Republican was having an operation to remove a blood clot from his eye. Glioblastoma is a highly malignant and fast-growing type of tumor, according to the American Brain Tumor Association. President Donald Trump said McCain "has always been a fighter" as other lawmakers expressed their support.

Parole board weighs O.J. Simpson's fate

A parole board in Nevada will announce Thursday whether O.J. Simpson will soon be able to walk out of prison a free man. The 70-year-old former football star is approaching the nine-year minimum mark of his 33-year prison sentence over an armed robbery. Here's what to know about his parole hearing , as he could be released.

The world is becoming full of plastic waste

More than 26 million pounds of plastic waste will clutter the world by 2050, according to projections from new research published in the journal Science Advances . "At the current rate, we are really heading toward a plastic planet," said the study’s lead author, Roland Geyer.

GOP senators are making a last-ditch effort to rescue their health care bill .

A Florida school district is eliminating homework in favor of reading.

Pizza Hut is hiring 14,000 new drivers and developing a new delivery algorithm .

