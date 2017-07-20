Tech
Search
Sign In
CancerJohn McCain Has Been Diagnosed With Glioblastoma. What Is That?
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing On Ending Modern Slavery
moviesGo Inside a 1967 Tour Bus as It Visits San Francisco During the Summer of Love
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Second World WarWhy the British Still Talk About the 'Dunkirk Spirit'
dunkirk-christopher-nolan-2
German Astronaut Alexander Gerst Aboard The International Space Station
In this handout photo provided by the European Space Agency (ESA), German ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst takes a 'selfie' during his spacewalk, whilst aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on October 7, 2014 in Space. ESA—ESA via Getty Images
Google

Google Maps Just Added Outer Space To Its Trip List

Lisa Eadicicco
9:00 AM ET

With the Street View feature in Google Maps, it's possible to get a close-up glimpse of just about any earthly place imaginable, whether you're scoping out a new neighborhood or gawking at the locations Game of Thrones has been filmed. You can add "off-world" to the app's catalogue of destinations, because Google Maps can now deliver you to the International Space Station (ISS).

In honor of the 48-year anniversary of the first manned moon landing, Google is adding a new Street View collection that allows viewers to tour all 15 modules of the ISS. This marks the first time Street View will be able to show locations in outer space, and it's also the only collection beyond the museums included in Google's Arts & Culture program to include annotations. The accompanying text provides information about areas and objects aboard the station, highlighting observatories, pointing out equipment and noting specific laboratories while explaining what they're used for.

The search giant worked with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the European Space Agency (ESA), the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Russian space agency Roscosmos and the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) to capture the footage.

The new collection also comes roughly two months after Google Street View celebrates its 10th birthday. You can see some of Street View's new images from the ISS below.

Google 
Google 
Google 
Google 
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME