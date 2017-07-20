In this handout photo provided by the European Space Agency (ESA), German ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst takes a 'selfie' during his spacewalk, whilst aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on October 7, 2014 in Space.

With the Street View feature in Google Maps, it's possible to get a close-up glimpse of just about any earthly place imaginable, whether you're scoping out a new neighborhood or gawking at the locations Game of Thrones has been filmed . You can add "off-world" to the app's catalogue of destinations, because Google Maps can now deliver you to the International Space Station (ISS).

In honor of the 48-year anniversary of the first manned moon landing , Google is adding a new Street View collection that allows viewers to tour all 15 modules of the ISS. This marks the first time Street View will be able to show locations in outer space, and it's also the only collection beyond the museums included in Google's Arts & Culture program to include annotations. The accompanying text provides information about areas and objects aboard the station, highlighting observatories, pointing out equipment and noting specific laboratories while explaining what they're used for.

The search giant worked with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the European Space Agency (ESA), the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Russian space agency Roscosmos and the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) to capture the footage.

The new collection also comes roughly two months after Google Street View celebrates its 10th birthday. You can see some of Street View's new images from the ISS below.

