What Happened at the President Trump-President Putin Meeting

President Trump held an unacknowledged meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Hamburg on July 7, the White House confirmed Tuesday. The discussion at the conclusion of dinner took place without any other U.S. officials present, leaving the president's recollection of the meeting as the only American record of the chat. It is unclear how long they spoke (Trump denies it was an hour, as initially reported) or what they discussed, as U.S. officials spent part of Tuesday trying to debrief the president on the conversation.

Wednesday marks the first meeting of the Trump Administration's "Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity," formed in part to justify Trump's unfounded allegation that millions of illegal votes were cast in the 2016 election. Trump dropped by the opening of the meeting, and took aim at the states not complying with the commission's request for voter data. “If any state does not want to share this information, one has to wonder what they’re worried about," he said. "There’s something, there always is.”

Trump is meeting with Republican senators over lunch at the White House has he tries to revive the collapsed effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. Some White House officials are cautiously optimistic, believing the apparent failure will turn the screws on lawmakers to come around on the bill. But most observers aren't nearly that hopeful, believing that the ship has sailed on both plan A—repeal and replace—and plan B, a straight repeal of the legislation.

The military's Trump lease. The Department of Justice reinstates asset forfeitures. And Trump aides move on.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

Sound Off

"I would say Democrats. They're responsible" — White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on who is primarily responsible for Senate Republicans being unable to reach 50 votes on their healthcare bill

"I think this is already going over the cliff and doesn't need a push by the President." — Sanders on whether Trump would act to try to improve Obamacare markets

Bits and Bites

