Tech
Search
Sign In
PoliticsWhat Happened at the President Trump-President Putin Meeting
Capitol
TelevisionStar Wars Star John Boyega Slams Game of Thrones for Lack of Diversity
ohn Boyega (C) poses with Stormtroopers at the UK Gala Screening of 'Secrets Of The Force Awakens: A Cinematic Journey' at Picturehouse Central on March 29, 2016 in London, England.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
EducationA Florida School District Is Eliminating Homework in Favor of Reading
Student during class
Google Feed
Google
Google

Google's Search App Is Getting a Big Update

Lisa Eadicicco
12:10 PM ET

Google wants its mobile app to be more than just a vehicle for retrieving answers to questions. That's why the company says it will update the feed section of its main search app with new features designed to make finding information easier and faster.

The revised feed will incorporate tidbits based on what's trending in your area and around the world rather than basing results off your previous Google interactions. A new button for following specific topics will appear in search results alongside certain results as well, such as sports teams, television shows or musical artists.

In its announcement blog post, Google used a query for "Stranger Things season 2" as an example. In addition to regular search results, a card explaining the TV show pops up in the feed with a "Follow" button. Tapping the button ensures that information about the show appears in your feed moving forward.

Google also appears to be changing the way it displays news stories by offering fact-checking sources and related stories underneath some articles. Tapping a card's header will also prompt the app to perform a Google search for that particular topic, a feature that Google hopes will make it easier to dive into subjects of interest.

Read more: Google Wants to Help You Search for a Job

The changes build on the feed Google first introduced for Android devices back in December. It's also a sign that Google intends to keep its primary app front and center as it increasingly favors Google Assistant over Google Now. In the past, Google's app has been a hub for its Google Now service, which surfaced contextual cards based on interests and daily habits. But as Google Assistant spreads to more devices, including the iPhone, Google seems inclined to tout all the ways its eponymous search app can still be useful.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME