Five Best Ideas

Here’s a Plan to Fix Airline Travel

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Here’s a plan to fix airline travel.

By Joe Nocera in Bloomberg View

2. Should Congress prevent future presidents from firing the FBI director?

By Andrew Kent in Lawfare

3. China wants a lot from its African ‘partners.’ This is how they can protect themselves.

By Hannah Ryder at Project Syndicate

4. Before you can be with others, first learn to be alone.

By Jennifer Stitt in Aeon

5. Populism isn’t black and white.

By Michael McFaul at the Aspen Ideas Festival

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture.
