GERMANY-G20-SUMMIT-RUSSIA-US
US President Donald Trump (R) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017.  Mikhail Klimentiev—AFP/Getty Images
White House

Russian Lawmaker Criticizes 'Sick' Coverage of Undisclosed Putin-Trump Meeting

Associated Press
7:19 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — A senior Russian lawmaker is dismissing media reports of an undisclosed conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump as sensationalist.

The White House spokesman Sean Spicer confirmed on Wednesday that Trump and Putin spoke at a dinner for world leaders and their spouses at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. Trump defended the dinner in a pair of angry tweets late Tuesday, saying it had been on his public schedule.

Alexei Pushkov, chairman of the information policy at the upper house of Russian parliament, on Wednesday lashed out at U.S. media for seeking details of "a secret conversation that didn't happen."

"They're sick," Pushkov said.

The previously undisclosed conversation between Putin and Trump came hours after their first official face-to-face meeting on July 7, which was originally scheduled to last just half an hour but stretched on for more than two. The two world leaders were also captured on video shaking hands and exchanging a few words after they arrived at the G-20 summit of industrialized and developing nations earlier that day.

