Octogenarian jewelry thief Doris Payne has been arrested yet again.
This time, the notorious 86-year-old set her sights on a relatively humble target: She was nabbed trying to pilfer $86.22 in merchandise from a Walmart store near Atlanta, Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
According to police in Chamblee, her methods have also become less sophisticated since Payne was the subject of a 2013 documentary, The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne. A Walmart employee observed Payne taking items from her shopping cart and placing them in her purse and a Walmart shopping bag, even as she lined up at the cashier.
Over her six-decade-long career, Payne is said to have pilfered some $2 million worth of stolen goods. In March, she was banned from Atlanta shopping malls after she was caught trying to steal a $2,000 necklace from a local Von Maur store.
At the time of her latest arrest, Payne was still wearing an electronic ankle monitor as a condition of her probation. It was due to be removed in ten days.
