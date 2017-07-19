World
Search
Sign In
Music'Despacito' Is Now the Most Streamed Track of All Time
Build Presents Luis Fonsi Discussing His New Single "Despacito"
celebritiesMadonna Prevails as Emergency Court Order Halts Sale of Her 'Highly Personal Items'
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpWhite House Describes Previously Unacknowledged Putin Meeting as 'Casual'
President Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 meeting in Germany.
Mayawati Press Conference
Mayawati addresses a press conference in New Delhi, India, on May 19, 2012. Ajay Aggarwal—Hindustan Times/Getty Images
India

Iconic Indian Lawmaker Representing the Poor Quits After Being Quieted

Joseph Hincks
4:02 AM ET

One of India's most prominent female politicians and a top representative of the country's Dalit, or lower caste, people has resigned from her parliamentary seat in protest after being told to cut short a speech to upper house lawmakers.

Mayawati Kumari alleged that she was muzzled Tuesday while speaking out about alleged abuses committed against Dalits in the northern province of Uttar Pradesh, where she formerly served as chief minister, The Hindu reports. She was addressing lawmakers on recent clashes in the town of Saharanpur, where two people were reportedly killed in caste-related violence.

The deputy chairperson of the Indian parliament, P.J. Kurien, reportedly told Mayawati not to "monopolize" the discussion after she exceeded a three-minute allotment for impromptu speeches. The Hindu reports that she then warned of abandoning her seat if she was "not allowed to speak on atrocities against Dalits.”

Some members of opposition parties showed support by walking out of the parliament with her as she left, reports the BBC. Shortly after walking out, she tendered her resignation. Her abrupt departure could mark the end of her long political career, according to the BBC, as her popularity among voters is floundering and polls will not be held again for almost year.

Read more: Mayawati Kumari, Queen of the Dalits

Many members of India's mostly poor lower castes self-identify as "Dalit," a term that is not officially recognized by the Indian government. They are also sometimes referred to as "untouchables," and are ostracized by much of society. Mayawati is one of few politicians to represent the group on the national stage, and as such has earned the status of icon among millions of Dalits.

[The Hindu, BBC]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME