White House

12% of People in Counties That Helped President Trump Win Approve of Health Care Bill

Alana Abramson
Jul 18, 2017

Just 12% of people living in the counties that propelled President Donald Trump to his unexpected victory approve of the House version of the Obamacare repeal bill, a new poll finds.

According to an NBC/WSJ poll of these counties, 16% of these voters think the bill is a bad idea, and 59 percent have no opinion. Among the total respondents, just 12% said the bill was a good idea and 41 percent said it was a bad idea. 47 percent said they had no opinion. Even among Trump voters, there was only 25% support in the counties, according to the poll.

After three Senators announced they could not support the Senate's version of the Obamacare replacement bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday night there was not sufficient support for the measure, and that he would proceed instead to simply repeal Obamacare without a replacement. At least three Republican Senators said Tuesday they oppose repealing the legislation without a sufficient replacement.

The poll surveyed Americans living in 439 counties in 16 states that proved crucial to Trump's victory, including previous Democratic strongholds in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The counties surveyed were either "flip counties" — its residents voted for Barack Obama in 2012 but went for Trump in 2016 — or "surge counties" — people voted Republican in 2012 and 2016, but the enthusiasm for Trump was significantly higher than it was for Mitt Romney. Only 12% in the "flip counties" think the GOP healthcare reform is a good idea, while 13% of respondents in the surge counties share that sentiment.

The margin of error for the poll is 5.3 percentage points in the flip counties and 6.1 percentage points in the surge counties.

