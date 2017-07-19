Politics
Search
Sign In
White HouseOnly 12% of People in Counties That Helped President Trump Win Approve of Health Care Bill
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump signs autographs during a rally Friday, Feb. 12, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
White HouseChris Christie: Donald Trump Jr. Is Not a 'Sophisticated Political Actor'
NJ Gov. Chris Christie Speaks At Gov't And Media Conference
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HousePresident Trump Had a Previously Undisclosed Second Meeting With Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee
Former Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr., R-Utah, co-chair of No Labels, appears before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing in Dirksen Building titled "Governing Through Goal Setting: Enhancing the Economic and National Security of America," June 17, 2015. Tom Williams—AP
White House

Donald Trump Will Nominate Jon Huntsman as Russia Ambassador

Alana Abramson
Jul 18, 2017

President Donald Trump intends to nominate former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman as Ambassador to Russia, the White House announced Tuesday evening.

The appointment comes at a time when the President's relationship with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is under public scrutiny following assessments from several intelligence agencies that Russia intentionally tried to intervene in the Presidential election to ensure a Trump victory.

The announcement came as reports emerged that Trump had a previously undisclosed meeting at the G20 summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House characterized the interaction as a "brief conversation" after a dinner, and said any insinuation they tried to cover up the meeting was "false and malicious."

Huntsman, who is currently Chairman of the foreign policy think tank the Atlantic Council, served as Barack Obama's Ambassador to China from 2009 to 2011, immediately after finishing his term as Governor of Utah. He also served as Ambassador to Singapore in the early nineties, and ran unsuccessfully in the 2012 Presidential race.

Huntsman was not part of Trump's inner circle during the campaign. Although he endorsed him in May, he said he should drop out of the race following the release of the 2005 Access Hollywood tape, where Trump bragged about groping women. Huntsman told the Salt Lake Tribune, "the time has come for Governor Pence to lead the ticket."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME