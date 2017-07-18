Politics
Search
Sign In
White HouseChris Christie: Donald Trump Jr. Is Not a 'Sophisticated Political Actor'
NJ Gov. Chris Christie Speaks At Gov't And Media Conference
Health CareGOP Senator Slams Obamacare Repeal Bill: 'I Did Not Come to Washington to Hurt People'
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., checks out the stage before the opening session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland,July 18, 2016.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
FloridaAuthorities Suspect Fentanyl to Blame for Death of Miami 10-Year-Old
DOJ Opioids
White House

President Trump Had a Previously Undisclosed Second Meeting With Vladimir Putin

Associated Press
Updated: 7:39 PM ET | Originally published: 6:46 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump had another, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit it Germany.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer and National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton confirmed that Trump and Putin spoke privately at a dinner for world leaders and their spouses at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

The conversation came hours after their first official meeting on July 7, which was originally scheduled to last just half an hour, but stretched on for more than two.

Trump and Putin were also captured on video shaking hands and exchanging a few words after they arrived at the G-20 summit of industrialized and developing nations.

Anton would not specify the duration of the meeting. But he said the discussion was casual and should not be characterized as a "meeting" or even a less formal, but official, "pull-aside."

"A conversation over dessert should not be characterized as a meeting," he said.

A few leaders had their translators with them, but no other delegates attended the dinner, he said.

Trump and Putin's relationship has been under scrutiny since the election campaign, when Trump repeatedly praised the Russian as a strong leader and publicly encouraged him to hack then-rival Hillary Clinton's emails. Trump aides have since said he was joking.

U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that the Russian government meddled in the 2016 election in order to help Trump. Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on their findings and dismissed investigations into potential collusion between his campaign and Moscow as a "witch hunt."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME