U.S.
Search
Sign In
LivingThe Biggest Beach Front Pool in Europe Just Opened
A long pier over an ocean and beach
celebritiesKaty Perry on Taylor Swift Feud: 'We've Had Our Differences' But 'I Love Her, I Always Have'
Taylor Swift and Katy Perry arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionGame of Thrones' Tormund Reveals Why Brienne Isn't the One
Kristofer Hivju and Gwendoline Christie in Game of Thrones
U.S.

Revisit TIME's Unabomber Cover Story More Than 20 Years Later

Emily Weyrauch
2:51 PM ET

In April 1996, domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski was arrested after a nearly two-decade campaign of terror. Better known as the Unabomber, Kaczynski renounced industrialization and began targeting people he believed were advancing modern technology. Using handmade bombs that he mailed or hand delivered to victims from a hidden location, Kaczynski killed three people and injured nearly two dozen more before he was caught and sentenced to life without parole. It was the last chapter for the Unbomber, but not the last time America would confront the unique fear inspired by seemingly random attacks by individuals using homemade devices.

In the video above, TIME Editor-in-Chief Nancy Gibbs shares her experience writing about Kaczynski's arrest at a woodlands cabin in Lincoln, Montana, a place Gibbs described as "America as the explorers found it, still sealed, unlit, unwired, resembling most perfectly the place the Unabomber wanted America to be."

In the interview, Gibbs also speaks about journalism ethics, technology, and the importance of not letting acts of terror change the way we live our lives.

The story of the Unabomber is the subject of a new Discovery series, Manhunt: Unabomber, premiering August 1 at 9 p.m.

This video was produced in partnership with Discovery.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME