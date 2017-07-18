Politics
Search
Sign In
future technologyNew Lip-Syncing Technology Lets Researchers Put Words Into Barack Obama's Mouth
President Obama Delivers Farewell Address In Chicago
CongressRead President Trump's Comments on the Failure of the Senate Health Care Bill
U.S. President Donald Trump (C) speaks to members of the media as Vice President Mike Pence (L) and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster (R) listen during a lunch with service members at the Roosevelt Room of the White House July 18, 2017 in Washington, DC.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
societyRomance Update: Kale Bouquets Might Actually Be a Great Alternative to Roses
Kale bunch
Congress

Repealing Obamacare Without a Replacement Would Cause 18 Million to Lose Insurance

Jack Brewster
12:54 PM ET

Senate Republicans' fallback plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act and work on a replacement later would cause 18 million more people to be uninsured and premiums to spike by 20 to 25 percent next year, according to a congressional report.

When Republicans passed a similar repeal-only bill in 2015, which President Obama vetoed, the Congressional Budget Office found that it would cause serious problems in the insurance market.

After several Republican senators came out against the Better Care Reconciliation Act, President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell floated repealing the law first as a Plan B. But that plan has already faced criticism from other Republican senators, in part because of the effect founds by the old CBO report.

“Repeal and delay would create massive uncertainty,” said Bruce Siegel, president of America’s Essential Hospitals, an association of about 300 hospitals dedicated to providing health care to poorer Americans. “You would push the insurance marketplace into a death spiral.”

In a statement, McConnell said that “in the coming days” the Senate would vote on the 2015 bill as an amendment to the AHCA, the health repeal legislation passed by the House in May.

But Gary Claxton, vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, says that if the repeal-now, replace-later legislation is passed, it would cause the individual insurance marketplace to "meltdown."

"In two years it would cause very significant problems in the non-group market," he added. "The premiums would escalate very rapidly."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME