Congress

The Republican 'Plan B' on Health Care May Already Be Falling Apart

Anna Rumer
11:31 AM ET

A fallback Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act before working on its replacement may already be dead.

After enough Republican senators opposed the Better Care Reconciliation Act Monday to keep it from moving ahead, President Trump urged lawmakers to just repeal Obamacare and then work on a replacement law.

But that Plan B is already facing its own problems.

Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia came out against repealing the law first in a statement Tuesday, saying she "did not come to Washington to hurt people." Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has long been opposed to that plan, arguing that the American people need to know "what direction we're headed," and voted against a similar move in 2015.

With two senators already on the record against the plan, Republican leaders can't afford to lose a single vote because of their slim majority.

But there are signs that a third defection is likely.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio sounded skeptical about a repeal-only bill on Tuesday, arguing that it would "add to more uncertainty." Republican Sens. Bob Corker of Tennessee, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Tom Cotton of Arkansas have voiced concerns in the past, while Sen. John McCain of Arizona is away from the Senate recuperating from surgery.

