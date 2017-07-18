Watch This Heroic Dog Save a Drowning Baby Deer

A new video shows the incredible moment when a dog rescued a drowning baby deer, bringing it safely to shore.

The dog, named Storm, was walking with his owner along the Long Island Sound Sunday, according to Strong Island Animal Rescue League , which responded to the incident.

Storm's owner, Mark Freeley, shared a video of the heroic feat on Facebook . "What a morning...can't believe this...Storm just saved this baby deer from PJ Harbor...," Freeley wrote.

Freeley also showed a video of the deer laying on the beach appearing to be in good condition. Strong Island Animal Rescue League said that the deer was taken to the STAR Foundation, which is a nonprofit animal rescue organization. The rescue group added that the deer "has a few superficial wounds from her exciting day but will survive."

"Rescue isn't easy but it's always rewarding with stories like this," Strong Island Animal Rescue wrote on Facebook Sunday. "It is physically, mentally and emotionally draining. It was an amazing group effort today."

The reward for saving a baby deer? Treats from a boutique dog bakery, of course. Freeley posted pictures of Storm getting his reward Monday.