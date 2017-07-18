Politics
Health Care

Paul Ryan on Health Care Collapse: We Need to ‘Move on Something'

Associated Press
11:15 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Speaker Paul Ryan says he would like to see the Senate "move on something" after the collapse of GOP plan to repeal and replace the health care law.

Ryan told reporters on Tuesday that the House is proud of the bill they passed in early May and is waiting to see what Senate can do.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, faced with defeat on his repeal and replace plan, is pushing ahead with a repeal and delay effort but faces uncertainty in getting that done.

Ryan said he was "worried Obamacare will stand" and repeated that the law is failing.

Ryan said, "We'd like to see the Senate move on something ... We've got a promise to keep."

