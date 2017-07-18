Daniel Radcliffe showed true Gryffindor spirit this weekend, when eyewitnesses reported seeing the Harry Potter star coming to the aid of an injured victim of a mugging on a London street Friday night.

According to the Evening Standard , an unnamed man was targeted by interlocutors on mopeds on a street in the posh Chelsea neighborhood. They managed to take off with his Louis Vuitton bag and left him with a facial cut. But the former Boy Who Lived was on hand to assist in consoling the victim, as onlookers witnessed.

"A lot of people — especially in his position — wouldn't have stepped in to help, so fair play to him," one of the eyewitnesses told the BBC . He also said that Radcliffe confirmed his identity to him.

"It was a bit of the surreal moment, I said ‘you’re Daniel Radcliffe’ and he replied ‘I am,'" the witness said, adding that the victim was "very shaken up."

A spokesperson for Radcliffe confirmed that the actor was indeed present, but did not comment further on his act of kindness. It certainly does seem like the kind of thing that Radcliffe has been primed to do, given all that time he spent in character as Potter, who made a point to never leave anyone behind — even noted archenemy Draco Malfoy .

Besides being a casual sidewalk hero, Radcliffe acted this spring in a production of the play Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead! as the titular character Rosencrantz on London's West End.