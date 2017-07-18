Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
psychology3 Ways to Prevent Yourself From Burning Out at Work
Business executive thinking hard.
PetsWatch This Heroic Dog Save a Drowning Baby Deer
Cute little fawn
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Five Best IdeasHow To Make A Safer School
Enthusiastic school kids running toward science center entrance
Empire Live: "Swiss Army Man" &amp; "Imperium" - Double Bill Gala Screening - VIP Arrivals
Daniel Radcliffe attends the Empire Live: "Swiss Army Man" & "Imperium" double bill gala screening at Cineworld 02 Arena on September 23, 2016 in London, England.  David M. Benett—Getty Images
celebrities

Sidewalk Hero Daniel Radcliffe Showed His True Gryffindor Spirit in Mugging Incident

Raisa Bruner
10:56 AM ET

Daniel Radcliffe showed true Gryffindor spirit this weekend, when eyewitnesses reported seeing the Harry Potter star coming to the aid of an injured victim of a mugging on a London street Friday night.

According to the Evening Standard, an unnamed man was targeted by interlocutors on mopeds on a street in the posh Chelsea neighborhood. They managed to take off with his Louis Vuitton bag and left him with a facial cut. But the former Boy Who Lived was on hand to assist in consoling the victim, as onlookers witnessed.

"A lot of people — especially in his position — wouldn't have stepped in to help, so fair play to him," one of the eyewitnesses told the BBC. He also said that Radcliffe confirmed his identity to him.

"It was a bit of the surreal moment, I said ‘you’re Daniel Radcliffe’ and he replied ‘I am,'" the witness said, adding that the victim was "very shaken up."

A spokesperson for Radcliffe confirmed that the actor was indeed present, but did not comment further on his act of kindness. It certainly does seem like the kind of thing that Radcliffe has been primed to do, given all that time he spent in character as Potter, who made a point to never leave anyone behind — even noted archenemy Draco Malfoy.

Besides being a casual sidewalk hero, Radcliffe acted this spring in a production of the play Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead! as the titular character Rosencrantz on London's West End.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME