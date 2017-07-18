Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
fashionRihanna Slays the Internet Again With a Couture Cotton Candy Moment
Premiere Of EuropaCorp And STX Entertainment's 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' - Arrivals
CongressThe Republican 'Plan B' on Health Care May Already Be Falling Apart
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 17, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Health CarePaul Ryan on Health Care Collapse: We Need to ‘Move on Something'
Paul Ryan
Colbert
Late Night Television

Stephen Colbert Reported for Duty From Russia With the Russian Collusion Jokes

Melissa Locker
11:13 AM ET

Stephen Colbert took a mysterious trip to Russia last month and has been teasing viewers with footage and stories ever since. On Monday night’s episode, he finally kicked off The Late Show’s “Russia Week” with a few jokes about the fact that no one was supposed to find out about his trip to Russia. “I didn’t think you’d find out, the whole week was supposed to be a secret, but someone leaked it to CBS’s marketing department,” he pretends to gripe, before mouthing: “I did.”

“I just want to get out ahead of the story here,” Colbert says in his monologue to open the week-long event. “I recently met with a lot of Russians. I can't remember why — maybe because I was in Russia. Some of them work for the government.” The longer he spoke about his trip to Russia—and the people he met there—the more the facts changed. Before he could get into hot water with his lawyers, he changed the topic to the U.S. news cycle, which of course was dominated by stories of Russia and Donald Trump Jr.’s private meeting last year with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya and lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin, who according to Colbert “is reportedly a former Soviet Counterintelligence Officer”

“Of course, when it comes to Don Jr. there's not much intelligence to counter,” Colbert jokes. “Here’s the deal, Akhmetshin denies any current ties to Russian spy agencies, so you know it must be true. Remember the first rule of spy club: tell everyone you’re in spy club.”

Colbert goes on to say that while Trump Jr.'s story about the nature of the meetings changed, at least eight attendees have been reported, which caused Colbert to quip: “This is the first time that a Trump has lied about having a smaller crowd size.”

Colbert’s “Russia Week” will continue all week and will include highlights from Colbert’s stay in the Ritz-Carlton’s Presidential Suite and he assured viewers, that yes, it’s that presidential suite.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME