It's a fact well-acknowledged that Rihanna is the queen of red carpet fashion — whether she's inspiring memes with her dramatic ensembles while holding court at the Met Gala or dominating the scene at the Cannes Film Festival , there's no denying that Rihanna knows how to make a style statement .

So it should come as no surprise that when Bad Gal Ri Ri showed up to the Hollywood premiere of her latest movie, Valerian , the " Wild Thoughts " singer stole the show with a voluminous baby pink gown that looked like it was spun out of cotton candy. The gown, which featured a ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline and a flowing train, was an updated version of a haute couture piece by Giambattista Valli , the designer who was also responsible for Rihanna's equally voluminous (and widely-memed) hot pink gown from the 2015 Grammys .

Never one to neglect accessorizing, Rihanna paired her fit-for-a-princess ensemble with a pair of ribbon lace heeled sandals from her Manolo Blahnik collaboration.

#BUBBLE @valerianmovie premiere A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 17, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

As might be expected, the Internet lost any semblance of chill once pictures of Rihanna at the premiere hit the web and took to their social media accounts to share their feelings. The general consensus was glowing adoration for the one true queen of the red carpet.

Honestly queen Rihanna will never let anyone else win it's always her she will always slay pic.twitter.com/oVUf158rtE - 📿 (@HeauxForLarry) July 18, 2017

Rihanna never disappoints, queen of fashion and everything else!!! pic.twitter.com/NRyrQqC0Hq - heavy metal princess (@RBKHHNDS) July 18, 2017

Why does Rihanna always looks so good 🤤❤️❤️ @rihanna pic.twitter.com/M1UeIYpZFy - Mert (@merrrrt_) July 18, 2017

If there's one thing that we can be certain of, it's that Rihanna came to slay.