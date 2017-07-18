President Trump Gave Congress Two Options to Handle Health Care. They May Not Like Either One

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while waiting to speak during a Made in America event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, July 17, 2017. Bloomberg-Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Trump staked out two dramatically different positions on how to handle health care over the course of a few hours on Tuesday.

After two more Republican senators said they would vote against the Senate health care bill on Monday, Trump called for lawmakers to repeal the Affordable Care Act first , then use the impending collapse of the individual insurance market to force Democrats to negotiate.

Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

On Tuesday morning, he appeared to argue instead that Congress should leave the law in place without fixing any of its issues, and then use those problems to bring Democrats to the table later.

As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

Both strategies rely on the same principle: forcing Democrats to come together with Republicans to overturn the law by threatening major problems with the health insurance market.

It doesn't appear that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would approve of either approach, however.

Earlier this month, the Kentucky Republican said that if the GOP health care bill failed, Senate Republicans would need to work with Democrats to make minor fixes to the Affordable Care Act to keep the law from failing in some states.

“No action is not an alternative,” McConnell said during a stop in Kentucky. “We’ve got the insurance markets imploding all over the country, including in this state.”