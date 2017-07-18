Video of Woman Walking Down Street in a Skirt Sparks Controversy in Saudi Arabia

Authorities in Saudi Arabia are searching for a woman they say is shown in a video violating the country's strict dress code for women.

Saudi Arabian authorities are demanding an investigation take place after a video of a young woman seemingly ignoring the country's strict dress code and donning an above-knee skirt and crop top sparked controversy on social media.

The video, posted on Snapchat over the weekend by a social media user named Khulood, shows the woman walking along an empty street in Ushayqir, a village in the conservative province of Najd, the Washington Post reports.

لو كانت اجنبية كان تغزلوا بجمال خصرها وفتنتة عيناها .. بس لانها سعودية يطلبوا محاكمتها ! #مطلوب_محاكمة_مودل_خلود

pic.twitter.com/ttYqynySN2 - فاطمة العيسى (@50BM_) July 16, 2017

According to the Post , some social media users have criticized the woman for her actions, saying she should face arrest for breaking the country's dress code, while others have praised her bravery.

"It's 2017. We're supposed to be on the brink of social progress and people are freaking out over a model's legs," wrote one female social media user on Twitter. "Showing skin isn't wrong. Sexuality isn't wrong. Free expression isn't wrong. It's the 21st century you idiots," added another.

#مطلوب_محاكمه_مودل_خلود

Showing skin isn't wrong

Sexuality isn't wrong

Free expression isn't wrong.

It's the 21st century you idiots. - ༄ (@SecundaMO) July 17, 2017

It's 2017. We're supposed to be on the brink of social progress & people are freaking out over a model's legs.

#مطلوب_محاكمه_مودل_خلود - Noura Al-Bassam (@NouraM_AlB) July 18, 2017

Muslim women in Saudi Arabia are expected to wear long, black cloaks called abayas, paired with a headscarf (hijab), a niqab, which leaves a slit for the eyes, or a full-body burqa.

