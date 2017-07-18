World
Authorities in Saudi Arabia are searching for a woman they say is shown in a video violating the country's strict dress code for women.
Saudi Arabia

Video of Woman Walking Down Street in a Skirt Sparks Controversy in Saudi Arabia

Kate Samuelson
9:07 AM ET

Saudi Arabian authorities are demanding an investigation take place after a video of a young woman seemingly ignoring the country's strict dress code and donning an above-knee skirt and crop top sparked controversy on social media.

The video, posted on Snapchat over the weekend by a social media user named Khulood, shows the woman walking along an empty street in Ushayqir, a village in the conservative province of Najd, the Washington Post reports.

According to the Post, some social media users have criticized the woman for her actions, saying she should face arrest for breaking the country's dress code, while others have praised her bravery.

"It's 2017. We're supposed to be on the brink of social progress and people are freaking out over a model's legs," wrote one female social media user on Twitter. "Showing skin isn't wrong. Sexuality isn't wrong. Free expression isn't wrong. It's the 21st century you idiots," added another.

Muslim women in Saudi Arabia are expected to wear long, black cloaks called abayas, paired with a headscarf (hijab), a niqab, which leaves a slit for the eyes, or a full-body burqa.

Follow TIME