Politics
Search
Sign In
tradePresident Trump Unveils Goals for a New NAFTA Deal With Canada and Mexico
President Trump Participates In A Made In America Product Showcase
TelevisionEuron Greyjoy's Game of Thrones Outfit Has Divided the Internet
Pilou Asbaek in Game of Thrones
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
EducationSenator Wants Education Official Fired After 'Egregious' Campus Sexual Assault Remark
Betsy DeVos
Will Hurd
Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, is interviewed by CQ Roll Call in his Cannon Building office on Dec. 8, 2015.  Tom Williams—CQ-Roll Call,Inc./ Getty Images
Congress

GOP Congressman: I Wouldn't Have Attended the Russia Meeting

Katie Reilly
Jul 17, 2017

Republican Rep. Will Hurd of Texas said Monday that he would not have taken a meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer, countering President Donald Trump's claim that "most politicians" would have made the same decision as his son to attend a meeting with a Russian attorney promising information on Hillary Clinton.

"I spent nine and half years as an undercover officer in the CIA — a lot of that chasing Russian intelligence officers. I definitely would not have sat down with anybody claiming to part of the Kremlin or Russian intelligence," Hurd told CNN's Jake Tapper. "I just hope everyone connected with the campaign has reviewed their Outlook files and made sure all the details are out there now because this is becoming a nuisance and a distraction from some of the conversations we should be having."

President Trump tweeted on Monday that his son's meeting during the presidential campaign was just "politics." "Most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one Don jr attended in order to get info on an opponent. That's politics!" he said.

Hurd, who sits on the House permanent select committee on intelligence, said he thinks Donald Trump Jr. knew beforehand that the meeting would be with a Russian government official, but he said he would "withhold judgment" until he gets more information.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME