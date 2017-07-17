Politics
Search
Sign In
tradePresident Trump Unveils Goals for a New NAFTA Deal With Canada and Mexico
President Trump Participates In A Made In America Product Showcase
TelevisionEuron Greyjoy's Game of Thrones Outfit Has Divided the Internet
Pilou Asbaek in Game of Thrones
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionHere Are the 3 Most Talked-About Moments From the Game of Thrones Premiere
David Bradley in Game of Thrones
Education

Senator Wants Education Official Fired After 'Egregious' Campus Sexual Assault Remark

Katie Reilly
Updated: Jul 17, 2017 6:48 PM ET

Washington Sen. Patty Murray on Monday called on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to fire Candice Jackson, an education official who caused a stir last week when she said that 90% of campus sexual assault accusations "fall into the category of 'we were both drunk.'"

Jackson, acting head of the Education Department's Office for Civil Rights made the comments in an interview with the New York Times ahead of DeVos' meetings with various advocacy groups on the topic of campus sexual assault. Jackson later apologized for the "flippant" comments. "All sexual harassment and sexual assault must be taken seriously—which has always been my position and will always be the position of this Department," Jackson said.

But Murray — a Democrat on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee — on Monday called the remarks the "final straw" for Jackson.

"Despite her apology following a public outcry, Ms. Jackson’s callous, insensitive, and egregious comments regarding sexual assault on college campuses crossed a serious line and highlighted her clear biases in this area in a way that, to me and many women and men across the country, should disqualify her from service in the position of top Department of Education protector of students’ right to be safe at school," Murray said in a statement.

DeVos defended Jackson in response on Monday.

"Acting Assistant Secretary Candice Jackson apologized for her recent comments that reflect neither my position nor the position of the Department," she said in a statement. "They also did not reflect Candice’s position and values. Candice is a valuable part of the Administration and an unwavering advocate for the civil rights of all students."

Murray also criticized the department's decision to roll back protections for transgender students that allowed them to access bathrooms that aligned with their gender identity.

"In the three months she has been acting head of the Office for Civil Rights, Candice Jackson's words and actions have made it clear why Secretary DeVos has chosen to shield her from scrutiny by not formally nominating her for the position and therefore not giving people across the country an opportunity hear her views on and plans for this critical office and its mission," Murray said in her statement.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME