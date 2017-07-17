Euron Greyjoy's Game of Thrones Outfit Has Divided the Internet

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.
Of all the surprises on Sunday night's hype-meriting Game of Thrones season 7 premiere, Euron Greyjoy made quite the splash in an unexpected all-black outfit.
The last time fans saw the King of the Iron Islands was last season when he usurped his brother. But that was then and this is now in the first episode of the season titled "Dragonstone." Euron arrives in King's Landing to ask for Cersei's hand in marriage in exchange for his fleet of ships.
For the occasion, Euron opted to channel his scheming vibes with the preferred uniform of a 2014 summer goth, revealing his taste for oddly modern looking threads for the medieval bad boy.
She rejects his proposal, perhaps because some of his fashion choices like his statement jacket were a dealbreaker. Euron's entire look has usually just one of military attire. That’s why, when faced with Euron's brand new style, fans were quick to react with hot takes.
Some thought it was a haute grunge look fit for the runway. Others thought he looked like a disheveled band reject. Whatever the case, they all made one thing clear. He was looking noteworthy in that getup.
One fashion critic thought he looked very Saint Laurent.
Or was it Givenchy?
The subversive designer Rick Owens was a popular take.
Yeezy may be about right.
Some just thought he needed to get it together.
He reminded others of a musician.
People got more specific from there.
Another thought it was a pirate's life for him.
A Zoolander moment happened.
Pacey of Dawson's Creek scored an appearance in this discussion.
The leather was noted.
Someone took it to a very dark mall place.
People really wanted to own this look.
Or was he wearing a V-neck in medieval times?
One person didn't know what to think but decided it was not event-appropriate.