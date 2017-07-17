Euron Greyjoy's Game of Thrones Outfit Has Divided the Internet

Pilou Asbaek in Game of Thrones Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones .

Of all the surprises on Sunday night's hype-meriting Game of Thrones season 7 premiere, Euron Greyjoy made quite the splash in an unexpected all-black outfit.

The last time fans saw the King of the Iron Islands was last season when he usurped his brother. But that was then and this is now in the first episode of the season titled "Dragonstone." Euron arrives in King's Landing to ask for Cersei's hand in marriage in exchange for his fleet of ships.

For the occasion, Euron opted to channel his scheming vibes with the preferred uniform of a 2014 summer goth, revealing his taste for oddly modern looking threads for the medieval bad boy .

She rejects his proposal, perhaps because some of his fashion choices like his statement jacket were a dealbreaker. Euron's entire look has usually just one of military attire. That’s why, when faced with Euron's brand new style, fans were quick to react with hot takes.

Some thought it was a haute grunge look fit for the runway. Others thought he looked like a disheveled band reject. Whatever the case, they all made one thing clear. He was looking noteworthy in that getup.

One fashion critic thought he looked very Saint Laurent.

Or was it Givenchy?

Euron pulled up in a FIRE Givenchy fit pic.twitter.com/ELP6QGOaG7 - Son Gohan (@Krishan_Mamba24) July 17, 2017

The subversive designer Rick Owens was a popular take.

I can't stop thinking about Euron Greyjoy's Louis Vuitton/Rick Owens 🔥🔥🔥outfit and two hands comment. #GameofThrones7 pic.twitter.com/bMw59wHhuI - C. (@RulesForCaro) July 17, 2017

why this ironborn dude wearin rick owens - laia. (@geometricsleep) July 17, 2017

Yeezy may be about right.

Euron is wearing the Kanye line - Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) July 17, 2017

Some just thought he needed to get it together.

Euron couldn't even button his shirt to see the queen fam. Your boy look like he just got tossed out of the club #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall - Black Nerd Problems (@BlkNrdProblems) July 17, 2017

He reminded others of a musician.

Euron's outfit is interesting. He looks like he's just stepped out of a noughties indie rock band #GoTS7 - Laura Weatherall (@_LozMonster) July 17, 2017

Euron Greyjoy looks like that guy that got kicked out of a band 30 years ago and hasn't gotten over it #GameOfThones - ceej ayoub (@AyoubChrissy) July 17, 2017

People got more specific from there.

Wtf is Euron wearing he looks like Chris Martin - Rachel Feltman (@RachelFeltman) July 17, 2017

looks like euron greyjoy found bono's closet and just ran with it pic.twitter.com/wXsOTfwWH0 - justice for lamby (@EvanRomano) July 17, 2017

Another thought it was a pirate's life for him.

Loving flirty Euron Greyjoy 2.0, all black leather pants and v-neck pirate shirt, like a R-rated Captain Hook on @GameOfThrones - James Hibberd (@JamesHibberd) July 17, 2017

A Zoolander moment happened.

Euron Greyjoy rocking the distressed jean fashion #GameOfThones pic.twitter.com/aOzSqfeyuD - Rosa (@smartassrosa) July 17, 2017

Pacey of Dawson's Creek scored an appearance in this discussion.

wait what who is this hot leather goth Pacey? - rachel handler (@rachel_handler) July 17, 2017

The leather was noted.

okay so 'hot' Euron is really just 'trying out leather for a bit' Euron, but still, I'm not mad pic.twitter.com/SlkkTwVVfb - Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) July 17, 2017

Someone took it to a very dark mall place.

You could honestly see a hot topic tag on Euron's outfit if you squint hard enough - hannah (@lannisterholic) July 17, 2017

People really wanted to own this look.

OH NAH I NEED THAT FULL EURON OUTFIT RIGHT NOW - Pesci Papi (@ItsMeGrizz) July 17, 2017

But like where do I get Euron's jacket? Really though!? #got #euron A post shared by Ariel Walmark (@arielllie) on Jul 16, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Between the jokes and his outfit, seems like Euron Greyjoy is trying to be the 80s Eddie Murphy of the Iron Islands. pic.twitter.com/CCc3CU1htc - Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 17, 2017

Or was he wearing a V-neck in medieval times?

Since when are there v-necks in Westeros #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/9xzDxVsOPT - Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) July 17, 2017

One person didn't know what to think but decided it was not event-appropriate.