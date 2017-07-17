Newsfeed
viral

Watch the Internet-Breaking Girl Who Has to Dance Whenever She Hears 'Despacito'

Cady Lang
5:45 PM ET

If you've found that you can't help but tap your toe or spin yourself around when you hear Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's endlessly catchy "Despacito," take comfort in knowing that you're not alone — this young girl has gone viral because she just can't help dancing every time she hears the song.

The track, which gained some major mainstream airtime with a Justin Bieber remix, is a strong contender for the song of summer and it's not hard to see why: it's got an infectious beat that's perfect for moving your feet to. For Niana Guerrero, one-half of an online sibling vlog with brother Ranz, she can't help but "hit that Despacito" every time it plays.

A clip on Facebook of Niana "hitting that Despacito" everywhere from a grocery store aisle to in-between bites at a restaurant has gotten over 66 million views. You can watch it yourself below.

