Television

Here Are the 3 Most Talked-About Moments From the Game of Thrones Premiere

Megan McCluskey
5:50 PM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

Following a year-long hiatus, Game of Thrones returned for its seventh season Sunday night with a premiere that did not disappoint.

The episode — dubbed "Dragonstone" — was a definite crowd-pleaser, offering a slew of plot twists, callbacks and emotional turns throughout its hour-long run. It not only shattered Thrones' previous ratings record — drawing 16.1 million viewers across all HBO platforms — but also quickly became the show's most-tweeted about episode of all time — garnering 2.4 million tweets to date.

According to Twitter, here were the top three most tweeted-about moments of the night:

  1. Disguised as Walder Frey, Arya Stark poisons the remaining Frey family during the opening scene
  2. Ed Sheeran makes a cameo
  3. Daenerys and Tyrion land at Dragonstone in the last scene of the episode

"Stormborn," the second episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season airs July 23 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

