New JerseyChris Christie: Getting Russian Opposition Research Is 'Probably Against the Law'
NJ Gov. Chris Christie Speaks At Gov't And Media Conference
TelevisionHere's What Euron Greyjoy's 'Priceless Gift' for Cersei Lannister May Be in Game of Thrones
Pilou Asbaek in Game of Thrones
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseSean Spicer Said the Russia Meeting Was Just About Adoption. President Trump Said Otherwise
US-POLITICS-SPICER
Game of Thones

Game of Thrones Just Had Its Biggest Episode Ever

Madeline Farber
5:21 PM ET

After its much anticipated return, Game of Thrones came back with a bang: The show reported its biggest overnight audience of all time.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the series' season 7 premiere delivered 16.1 million views across all of HBO's platforms, including repeats, streaming and DVR. That's also a 50% increase from last year's season 6 premiere, according to EW, when the average was 7.9 million viewers sans streaming.

The news comes after HBO decided to air a new season in the summer for the first time — when the number of households watching TV is lower than in the spring, when the show usually premieres, notes EW.

Additionally, the show's season 7 premiere is officially its most re-tweeted episode ever, boasting 2.4 million tweets.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME