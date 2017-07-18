U.S.
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Health Care Bill, Mindy Kaling and New Emoji

Melissa Chan
9:15 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

GOP health care bill has failed for now

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell admitted the Senate GOP health care bill, meant to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, has failed due to lack of support. McConnell’s announcement came after Sens. Mike Lee and Jerry Moran, both Republicans, each said they opposed the measure. In a pair of Monday morning tweets, President Donald Trump said “we were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans” but teased Americans to stay tuned for a “return.”

Mindy Kaling is reportedly pregnant

Mindy Kaling is pregnant, according to multiple news reports, including PEOPLE, which cited anonymous sources. It’s the first child for the 38-year-old actress who stars in the upcoming movie, A Wrinkle in Time, and is well known for her earlier work on the hit comedy series, The Office.

New emoji are coming soon

Apple has unveiled some of its newest emoji, set to appear on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and Mac computers later this year. Among the new images are a dinosaur and a woman breastfeeding.

Also:

Thousands of student loan debts could be erased because of missing paperwork.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said getting opposition research from Russia is "probably against the law."

Walmart has apologized after a listing on its site featured a racial slur.

A crime-fighting security robot drowned in inches of water, much to the delight of the internet.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Follow TIME