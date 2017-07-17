Beyoncé's Mom Hints at the Inspiration Behind One of the Twins' Names

Beyonce and Jay-Z attend Game Seven of the Western Conference Quarterfinals between the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers during the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 30, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

While Beyoncé blessed us with a beautiful first look at her one-month-old twins , Sir and Rumi last Friday morning, it was her mother, Ms. Tina Lawson, who kindly provided the Internet with some extra information about the brand-new babies' gender . Now, it looks like Ms. Tina has some new insights to share about the most famous twins in the world — this time, about the name of baby girl Rumi.

In an Instagram posted on Sunday, Ms. Tina published a picture of poetry by 13th century Persian poet Rumi, along with a caption that sagely explained that the poetry was "not only beautiful but logical." Longtime members of Beyoncé's fan base the BeyHive will remember that Beyoncé is a fan of poetry — so much so that she used poet Warsan Shire's poetry as an integral part of her Lemonade album, which means there's a pretty good chance that little Rumi's name may have been inspired the poet.

