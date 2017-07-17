Newsfeed
celebrities

Beyoncé's Mom Hints at the Inspiration Behind One of the Twins' Names

Cady Lang
4:02 PM ET

While Beyoncé blessed us with a beautiful first look at her one-month-old twins, Sir and Rumi last Friday morning, it was her mother, Ms. Tina Lawson, who kindly provided the Internet with some extra information about the brand-new babies' gender. Now, it looks like Ms. Tina has some new insights to share about the most famous twins in the world — this time, about the name of baby girl Rumi.

In an Instagram posted on Sunday, Ms. Tina published a picture of poetry by 13th century Persian poet Rumi, along with a caption that sagely explained that the poetry was "not only beautiful but logical." Longtime members of Beyoncé's fan base the BeyHive will remember that Beyoncé is a fan of poetry — so much so that she used poet Warsan Shire's poetry as an integral part of her Lemonade album, which means there's a pretty good chance that little Rumi's name may have been inspired the poet.

See Ms. Tina's Instagram post below.

