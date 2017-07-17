Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
New JerseyChris Christie: Getting Russian Opposition Research Is 'Probably Against the Law'
NJ Gov. Chris Christie Speaks At Gov't And Media Conference
Game of ThonesGame of Thrones Just Had Its Biggest Episode Ever
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionHere's What Euron Greyjoy's 'Priceless Gift' for Cersei Lannister May Be in Game of Thrones
Pilou Asbaek in Game of Thrones
Man placing engagement ring on woman's finger. (Photo by H. Armstrong Roberts/Retrofile/Getty Images)
H. Armstrong Roberts—Getty Images
viral

Watch This Dancer React When a Dance Routine Turns Into an Epic Proposal

Cady Lang
5:38 PM ET

When it comes to epic marriage proposals, a Los Angeles couple's dramatic dance routine may take the cake.

Phil Wright, a choreographer and dancer, proposed to fellow dancer and his longtime girlfriend of 8 years, Ashley Liai while the pair were performing an elaborate dance routine together in front of a large crowd at Los Angeles' Millennium Dance Complex. The couple sashayed perfectly in sync to the dulcet tones of John Legend's "You & I (Nobody In The World) until Wright stopped dancing to get on one knee and pop the question.

As might be expected, the crowd lost it before Liai turned around and tearfully accepted Wright's proposal.

Watch the full dance routine, proposal, and Liai's reaction below.

💍SHE SAID YES! @ashleyliai -------- "You & I" ❤️ @johnlegend

A post shared by Phil Wright (@phil_wright_) on

Never letting go... 7.12.17 #MyMrWright

A post shared by Ashley Liai (@ashleyliai) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME