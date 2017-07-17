Watch This Woman React When a Dance Routine Turns Into an Epic Proposal

When it comes to epic marriage proposals , a Los Angeles couple's dramatic dance routine may take the cake.

Phil Wright, a choreographer and dancer, proposed to fellow dancer and his longtime girlfriend of 8 years , Ashley Liai while the pair were performing an elaborate dance routine together in front of a large crowd at Los Angeles' Millennium Dance Complex. The couple sashayed perfectly in sync to the dulcet tones of John Legend 's "You & I (Nobody In The World) until Wright stopped dancing to get on one knee and pop the question.

As might be expected, the crowd lost it before Liai turned around and tearfully accepted Wright's proposal.

Watch the full dance routine, proposal, and Liai's reaction below.

💍SHE SAID YES! @ashleyliai -------- "You & I" ❤️ @johnlegend A post shared by Phil Wright (@phil_wright_) on Jul 16, 2017 at 11:16am PDT