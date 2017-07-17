Former Vice President of the United Sates Joseph Biden speaks during the Concordia Europe Summit on June 7, 2017 in Athens, Greece.

Former Vice President of the United Sates Joseph Biden speaks during the Concordia Europe Summit on June 7, 2017 in Athens, Greece. Leigh Vogel—Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Joe Biden's memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."

Flatiron Books, which acquired the book in April, announced Monday that the former vice president will promote the book as part of his "American Promise Tour." Two days before the book is released, an interview with Oprah Winfrey will air on Winfrey's OWN network. His tour opens Nov. 13 with an appearance at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

Biden's book centers on 2015, when his son Beau died and he decided not to run for president even though he believed he could win.