White HouseMeet the 5 Key Lawyers Advising President Trump on the Russia Scandal
Ivanka Trump At Womens Entrepreneurship Facility Launch
georgiaEx-Teacher Convicted of Sexual Assault Blames Student for Seducing Her ‘Like a Used Car Salesman’
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
PoliticsPresident Trump Shakes Up Legal Team, But Not Strategy
Capitol
Concordia Europe Summit - Day 2
Former Vice President of the United Sates Joseph Biden speaks during the Concordia Europe Summit on June 7, 2017 in Athens, Greece.  Leigh Vogel—Getty Images
Books

Joe Biden's Memoir, Promise Me, Dad, Is Arriving November 14

Associated Press
10:13 AM ET

(NEW YORK) — Joe Biden's memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."

Flatiron Books, which acquired the book in April, announced Monday that the former vice president will promote the book as part of his "American Promise Tour." Two days before the book is released, an interview with Oprah Winfrey will air on Winfrey's OWN network. His tour opens Nov. 13 with an appearance at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

Biden's book centers on 2015, when his son Beau died and he decided not to run for president even though he believed he could win.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME