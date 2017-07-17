The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Why No One Has Successfully Reinvented Email

1. This is why nobody has successfully reinvented email.

By Pete Pachal in Mashable

2. To stave off Alzheimer’s disease in the future, get a good night’s sleep now.

By Tamara Bhandari at Washington University in St. Louis

3. Tomatoes might hold the power to prevent skin cancer.

By Tracy Turner at Ohio State University

4. What happens when software can outperform a doctor?

By Matt McFarland at CNN

5. We’re finally exploring better ways to handle school lunch debt.

By the Editorial Board of the Star Tribune

