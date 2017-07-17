Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Why No One Has Successfully Reinvented Email

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. This is why nobody has successfully reinvented email.

By Pete Pachal in Mashable

2. To stave off Alzheimer’s disease in the future, get a good night’s sleep now.

By Tamara Bhandari at Washington University in St. Louis

3. Tomatoes might hold the power to prevent skin cancer.

By Tracy Turner at Ohio State University

4. What happens when software can outperform a doctor?

By Matt McFarland at CNN

5. We’re finally exploring better ways to handle school lunch debt.

By the Editorial Board of the Star Tribune

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME