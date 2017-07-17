Ann Coulter vs. Delta: The Internet Takes Sides

Ann Coulter attends the Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe at Sony Studios on August 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Ann Coulter attends the Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe at Sony Studios on August 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason LaVeris—FilmMagic/Getty Images

Political commentator Ann Coulter slammed Delta Air Lines on social media after they moved her seat — and now Twitter users, including some celebrities, are calling her out for her reaction.

Coulter's Twitter tirade started on Saturday, when she said she was forced to give up her extra-legroom seat on a flight from New York to Florida. She took to Twitter again Sunday and Monday, when the airline agreed to refund Coulter $30 and also criticized her for posting "slanderous comments and photos in social media." Coulter responded by calling the airline "fascists."

Twitter users have also weighed in on the weekend's tweet-storm with some views of their own.

Captain America actor Chris Evans mocked Coulter's claim that pre-selecting her seat cost $10,000 of her time.

I totally get it. It costs me 75k to brush my teeth. I must pre-select a brush, investigate types of paste, and periodically spit bullshit❄️ - Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 17, 2017

The Twitter account for Chelsea Handler's Chelsea late-night talk show referred to the time Coulter allegedly cancelled on the show, forcing them to have to find someone else to fill in.

Hey @AnnCoulter, remember when we booked you on our show and you cancelled, so we had to give your seat to someone else? pic.twitter.com/DIAMCWPMM6 - Chelsea (@Chelseashow) July 16, 2017

Actress Whitney Cummings likened Coulter's messages to a "major victory for America."

ann coulter having a twitter meltdown about her airplane seat being taken feels like a major victory for America. Thank you @Delta - Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) July 17, 2017

Dolphin Tale actress Austin Highsmith contrasted Coulter calling people "snowflakes" versus her Twitter complaints.

Dems are the 'snowflakes' when we're fighting for human rights yet Ann Coulter has spent 24 hours losing her mind over a seat on a plane. - Austin Highsmith (@AustinHighsmith) July 17, 2017

Tariq Nasheed compared Coulter's views on liberals and minorities having "victim mentality" versus her own sense of victimhood.

Ann Coulter='Blacks need to get over their victim mentality'

Ann Coulter has to change seats on Delta='Oh my God, I'm being victimized!' - Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) July 16, 2017

Some were surprised that Coulter's comments were causing some people to sympathize with Delta .

I can’t believe Ann Coulter has managed to make normal people sympathize with a Big Three airline. - Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 17, 2017

But some thought Coulter's response was warranted — and some admitted they had experienced similar incidents while flying with Delta.

You mean 'Part and Parcel' of what people should expect when flying Delta pic.twitter.com/F0hHcC9kaz - Hardhat Patriot (@Hardhat_Patriot) July 17, 2017

@AnnCoulter I'm a liberal. Proud of it. However, just a had similar experience with Delta. They were horrible. On this, we can agree! - Michael Travers (@MichaelTravers4) July 17, 2017

And at least a few people said they would stop flying Delta because of Coulter's experience.