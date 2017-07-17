The Absolute Best Memes From the Game of Thrones Premiere

Warning : This post may contain spoilers for Game of Thrones .

The first memes from Game of Throne s' seventh season are here.

The epic show returned Sunday night and was filled with the usual brooding conversations and standard dark themes. Luckily, the explosive opener kept its avid fan base busy online where they lightened the mood with all manner of funny memes . In fact, the long-awaited premiere titled "Dragonstone" has already given rise to some very enjoyable rapid-fire internet commentary. Jokes about that buzzy Ed Sheeran cameo ? The internet had those in boat loads. And Twitter users also came through with laughs about Euron Greyjoy's high-fashion getup, which is perfect if you're looking for some summer style inspiration.

Here, the funniest Game of Thrones memes born on Sunday night during the premiere.

Ed Sheeran's cameo really busted up the internet.

When Ed Sheeran's presence in #GoTS7 throws you off but the song he was singing is a bop. pic.twitter.com/KuGXzcueyP - cookies&Corinthians (@AKempChronicles) July 17, 2017

Ed Sheeran appearing on game of thrones but not being brutally disemboweled was very disappointing - Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) July 17, 2017

ed sheeran in game of thrones is everything i never knew i needed - Meghan Rienks (@MeghanRienks) July 17, 2017

'hey cersei did you hear'

'wat'

'ed sheeran is in our army'

'oh sick Shape of You gets me so wild when i'm in the uber' - Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) July 17, 2017

Top Three Characters I've wanted to see murdered on Game of Thrones

3. Joffrey

2. Ramsey

1. Ed Sheeran - Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) July 17, 2017

Harry Potter alum Jim Broadbent appeared to revisit an old Hogwarts moment thanks to the "restricted area" of the library. (Remember Tom Riddle's reading material?)

Doesn't Samwell Tarley know he needs an invisibility cloak to get into the restricted section #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/NiDZUHaupU - Taryn Rosé (@Q_Taryntino) July 17, 2017

Euron made a statement in this all-black-everything ensemble.

what is euron's outfit i thought he was supposed to be a king pic.twitter.com/ZYrjOI0API - osha • got spoilers (@oshawildling) July 17, 2017

I can't stop thinking about Euron Greyjoy's Louis Vuitton/Rick Owens 🔥🔥🔥outfit and two hands comment. #GameofThrones7 pic.twitter.com/bMw59wHhuI - C. (@RulesForCaro) July 17, 2017

Euron pulled up in a FIRE Givenchy fit pic.twitter.com/ELP6QGOaG7 - Son Gohan (@Krishan_Mamba24) July 17, 2017

Between the jokes and his outfit, seems like Euron Greyjoy is trying to be the 80s Eddie Murphy of the Iron Islands. pic.twitter.com/CCc3CU1htc - Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 17, 2017

Did Euron Greyjoy get his outfit from all saints? #GameOfThones - Amelia Vandergast (@AmeliaVPoetry) July 17, 2017

OH NAH I NEED THAT FULL EURON OUTFIT RIGHT NOW - Pesci Papi (@ItsMeGrizz) July 17, 2017

You could honestly see a hot topic tag on Euron's outfit if you squint hard enough - hannah (@lannisterholic) July 17, 2017

Euron's outfit is interesting. He looks like he's just stepped out of a noughties indie rock band #GoTS7 - Laura Weatherall (@_LozMonster) July 17, 2017

It's officially the look of the year for at least one person.

Euron Greyjoy's outfit is the most fire thing of 2017 - Pat Higgins (@WhozYourPatty) July 17, 2017

Fever for the show was so strong it crashed HBO's website temporarily.

#gameofthrones

ME: '@HBOgo is probably gonna crash again this year'

Hubby: 'nah they figured it out by now I'm sure'

HBO: pic.twitter.com/qkegjeGLCL - Ｊａｍｉｅ (@MudkipMama) July 17, 2017

So of course comparisons to the show were necessary.

After the show had teased Tormund's affection for Brienne , the premiere made his romantic interest in her all the more clear. The internet was very much here for "Briemund" and "Torienne."

Find you a man that looks at you how Tormund looks at Brienne of Tarth! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9NtqdBZjwr - Andrew 'Hoody' Hood (@AndrewHoody) July 17, 2017

Again, the thing that gives me life from this episode is Tormund's thirst for Brienne #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/fBiEhT5Zwp - Katie Dillard (@KT_Dillard) July 17, 2017

I just want someone to look at me the way Tormund looks at Brienne of Tarth. #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/vgbNCdTtpA - Samantha Corriea (@SamKorea) July 17, 2017

I hope you all find a guy who looks at you the way Tormund looks at Brienne. #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/MeT5Woa4ho - Earl Christian Lim (@slendearlman) July 17, 2017

If we don't get any Tormund and Brienne scenes, Game of Thrones will have to have go back and do some editing pic.twitter.com/zPkbyK1tmj - h. a. n. a. (@_ultravelvet) July 6, 2017

When people ask me if Brienne should be with Jamie or Tormund #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/7Oyytl9NUl - Alexandra Glathar (@ImprobablyLoud) July 17, 2017

Even A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay thought he deserved a shot.

There were passionate takes on Arya Stark's crucial first scene.

If you told me in season 1 Maisie Williams will be the best actor in #GoT I would have laugh at you. She's amazing pic.twitter.com/ZXXY69Z2Vc - Effi Saharudin 🇲🇾 (@1Obefiend) July 17, 2017

Arya Stark is a badass! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/E3FTCZ1nqY - Game of Thrones Meme (@Thrones_Memes) July 17, 2017

And last but not least, a Thrones basketball league commissioner got some people to work on assembling a dream team.

Aight while NBA Twitter is undergoing technical difficulties give me your Game Of Thrones starting 5 - SpaceGhost Kof (@KofieYeboah) July 4, 2017

Brienne

Arya

Jon

Daenerys

Tormund



Samwell and Davos on the coaching staff.

Greyworm and Bronn off the bench. https://t.co/EWHVMhwCCl - MissPiaJay (@MissPiaJay) July 5, 2017

PG - Arya

SG - Oberyn

SF - Jon Snow

PF - The Hound

C - Brienne

6th man - Tormund



Coach - Tyrion

GM - Davos

Owner - Daenerys https://t.co/lGPOsDlP17 - Ricky Martinez (@ricxymartinez) July 5, 2017

Centre: Wun Wun

Forward: Brienne of Tarth

Forward: Tormund

Guard: Syrio Forel

Guard: Arya https://t.co/0ljLBir7Nu - Republic of Anthony (@BissieSmalls) July 5, 2017