Television

The Absolute Best Memes From the Game of Thrones Premiere

Ashley Hoffman
11:08 AM ET

Warning: This post may contain spoilers for Game of Thrones.

The first memes from Game of Thrones' seventh season are here.

The epic show returned Sunday night and was filled with the usual brooding conversations and standard dark themes. Luckily, the explosive opener kept its avid fan base busy online where they lightened the mood with all manner of funny memes. In fact, the long-awaited premiere titled "Dragonstone" has already given rise to some very enjoyable rapid-fire internet commentary. Jokes about that buzzy Ed Sheeran cameo? The internet had those in boat loads. And Twitter users also came through with laughs about Euron Greyjoy's high-fashion getup, which is perfect if you're looking for some summer style inspiration.

Here, the funniest Game of Thrones memes born on Sunday night during the premiere.

Ed Sheeran's cameo really busted up the internet.

Harry Potter alum Jim Broadbent appeared to revisit an old Hogwarts moment thanks to the "restricted area" of the library. (Remember Tom Riddle's reading material?)

Euron made a statement in this all-black-everything ensemble.

It's officially the look of the year for at least one person.

Fever for the show was so strong it crashed HBO's website temporarily.

So of course comparisons to the show were necessary.

After the show had teased Tormund's affection for Brienne, the premiere made his romantic interest in her all the more clear. The internet was very much here for "Briemund" and "Torienne."

Even A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay thought he deserved a shot.

There were passionate takes on Arya Stark's crucial first scene.

And last but not least, a Thrones basketball league commissioner got some people to work on assembling a dream team.

