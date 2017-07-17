Even Celebrities Went Full Superfan for the Game of Thrones Season 7 Premiere

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7.

As Game of Thrones premiered its seventh season, fans of the series are having all of the feelings about the upcoming end of the show — and that includes celebrities. During the Season 7 premiere of the beloved HBO show , stars tuned in just like the rest of us to live-tweet their reactions to the start of a saga about the battle to rule the Seven Kingdoms.

From Twitter enthusiast Leslie Jones to Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams (a.k.a. Arya Stark,) it appears that celebrities had plenty to say about the first episode of the season. However, Mindy Kaling may have summed it up best with her tweet warning her co-workers that they either had to "watch #GameofThrones tonight or suffer the spoilers at work tomorrow!"

See the best celebrity tweets about the Game of Thrones premiere below.

Kristen Bell brought her A-game.

Bringing my A game tonight #GOT #gameofthrones A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:11pm PDT

Maisie Williams was counting down the minutes with fans.

J. Lo cheered on Arya.

Winter came for house Frey!!!! #gameofthones yasssssss - Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) July 17, 2017

Leslie Jones had many thoughts about the fashion on the show.

Um he got a pretty snazzy outfit for that time on I mean the cut of the jacket is nice! Where he shop at! 'Leather soldiers express'? pic.twitter.com/qnr9RztvtC - Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 17, 2017

Danielle Brooks was excited for the new season, even as a new viewer of the show.

Watching @GameOfThrones for the first time tonight! Let's go Winter? Is that what GOT fans say? Haha 😂 - Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) July 17, 2017

While Kumail Nanjiani summed up what most fans felt about the series return.

GAME OF THRONES IS BACK GAME OF THRONES IS BACK GAME OF THRONES IS BACK GAME OF THRONES IS BACK GAME OF THRONES IS BACK GAME OF THRONES IS B - Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 17, 2017

As was Major Lazer.

WINTER IS HERE - MAJOR LAZER (@MAJORLAZER) July 17, 2017

Ava DuVernay was enthusiastic about Khaleesi's proactive attitude.

Mindy Kaling warned others that spoilers would be imminent.

Look watch #gameofthones tonight or suffer the spoilers at work tomorrow. No leaving the room! This is a subtweet. - Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) July 17, 2017

While Josh Gad warned his followers that he wanted none of that.

Twitterverse shut your mouth until 10:00 PM when I'm done watching #GameofThrones - Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 17, 2017

Elizabeth Banks got into the spirit of things by creating her own house.

House Banks is at the ready. Bring the pain. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/spOv5cEQzJ - Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) July 17, 2017

However, it's safe to say everyone probably agreed with Jon Favreau.