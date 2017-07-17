Newsfeed
The father and son have a moment soon after touchdown.Dominic Lipinski&mdash;Getty Images
The father and son have a moment soon after touchdown.
Dominic Lipinski—Getty Images
1 of 5
royals

The Internet Thinks These Photos of Shy Prince George Are Super Relatable

Raisa Bruner
12:14 PM ET

Prince George — who turns four on Saturday — made his first official visit to Poland on Monday, flying in to Warsaw's Chopin Airport on a private plane alongside his parents and sister, Princess Charlotte. But the young royal needed a little bit of encouragement during his meet-and-greet with a welcoming committee on the tarmac's red carpet, shyly hanging on to dad Prince William's hand during the whole reception.

Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, seemed perfectly at ease in Kate Middleton's arms. Then again, there's a lot less pressure on the younger daughter to perform; she's not the heir to the throne, after all.

The official Twitter account of Poland even took to social media to assuage George's potential fears about his trip, promising him "There is no need to worry. Poland is Great just as Britain is!"

The family arrived in Warsaw to kick off their official royal tours of Poland and Germany this summer. They'll be making stops at cultural centers and historic landmarks like the Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre, Berlin Holocaust Memorial and Warsaw Rising Museum, as the royal Twitter noted, and are eager to meet "as many people as possible." Here's hoping the young prince finds his footing abroad soon.

Follow TIME