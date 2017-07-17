The father and son have a moment soon after touchdown. Dominic Lipinski—Getty Images

Prince George — who turns four on Saturday — made his first official visit to Poland on Monday, flying in to Warsaw's Chopin Airport on a private plane alongside his parents and sister, Princess Charlotte. But the young royal needed a little bit of encouragement during his meet-and-greet with a welcoming committee on the tarmac's red carpet, shyly hanging on to dad Prince William 's hand during the whole reception.

Princess Charlotte , meanwhile, seemed perfectly at ease in Kate Middleton's arms. Then again, there's a lot less pressure on the younger daughter to perform; she's not the heir to the throne, after all.

Prince George was a little hesitant about leaving the plane in #Warsaw pic.twitter.com/tWyiskJ7ub - Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) July 17, 2017

The family receives a warm welcome as they touch down for #RoyalVisitPoland 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/qwQsTfJkJL - Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2017

The official Twitter account of Poland even took to social media to assuage George's potential fears about his trip, promising him "There is no need to worry. Poland is Great just as Britain is!"

The family arrived in Warsaw to kick off their official royal tours of Poland and Germany this summer. They'll be making stops at cultural centers and historic landmarks like the Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre, Berlin Holocaust Memorial and Warsaw Rising Museum, as the royal Twitter noted , and are eager to meet "as many people as possible." Here's hoping the young prince finds his footing abroad soon.