Tech
Search
Sign In
Media50 Years Ago This Week: 'Anatomy of a Race Riot'
July 21, 1967
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Deadly Arizona Flood, Roger Federer and Ann Coulter
Roger Federer wins his 8th Wimbledon title after defeating Marin Cilic in the final at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships at the AELTC in London, on July 16, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
viral7 Emoji Facts to Help You Celebrate World Emoji Day
Drones

An Adorable Floating Robot Is Helping Astronauts on the ISS

Tara John
9:29 AM ET

Japan's space agency has released photos and videos taken on board the International Space Station (ISS) by its grapefruit-sized robot drone.

The drone, called Internal Ball Camera (or Int-Ball), can be maneuvered by controllers and researchers from Earth, according a press release from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The camera-equipped Int-Ball has glowing blue eyes, weighs 2.2 pounds and can move in any direction. It was created to help take videos of astronauts' work and experiments and send them back to the ground. JAXA says the Int-Ball can help cut astronauts' working hours by up to 10%.

JAXA hopes to upgrade Int-Ball in the future so that it can check on the ISS's supplies and help diagnose onboard problems, Japan Times reports

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME