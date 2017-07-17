U.S. President Donald Trump yells to well wishers as he arrives at the 72nd US Women's Open Golf Championship at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey, July 15, 2017.

Twitter may be one of President Donald Trump's favorite methods of communication, but many Americans seem to wish he would change his behavior on the platform, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.

About 67% of Americans disapprove of the way Trump uses Twitter, the poll found . When asked to describe the President's Twitter usage, about 68% found Trump's tweets "inappropriate," 65% described the tweets as "insulting," while 52% called it "dangerous."

The poll comes one day after Trump spent Sunday morning on Twitter attacking the news media, former electoral rival Hillary Clinton, and the investigations into any possible connections between his presidential campaign and Russia.

“HillaryClinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News media?," Trump tweeted around 7 a.m. Sunday. He followed up shortly thereafter: “With all of its phony unnamed sources & highly slanted & even fraudulent reporting, #Fake News is DISTORTING DEMOCRACY in our country."

The ABC/ Post poll also found that 57% of Americans like Trump less the more they heard about him. At the same time, Trump's approval rating has fallen to 36%, the lowest of any President in the past seven decades .