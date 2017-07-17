The Internet Is Losing It Over Ed Sheeran's Surprise Cameo in Game of Thrones

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

The season seven premiere of Game of Thrones not only saw Arya Stark don the face of Walder Frey to take out the remaining members of the family who betrayed the Starks at the Red Wedding, but also spend some quality time with the one and only Ed Sheeran .

The "Shape of You" singer was featured in a scene in which Arya informed a group of Lannister troops that she was on her way to King's Landing to kill Queen Cersei. Sheeran played one of the nameless soldiers and even performed a short "new" song.

His appearance was a polarizing moment for fans of the HBO drama, with some taking to Twitter to swoon over the cameo and others expressing their frustration that he wasn't killed off in classic Thrones style .

See a selection of the best reactions below.

Ed Sheeran appearing on game of thrones but not being brutally disemboweled was very disappointing - Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) July 17, 2017

things i cant forgive GoT for, ranked

5. killing margery

4. killing oberon

3. red wedding

2. ramsey rape

1. ed sheeran - select bitch (@caseyjohnston) July 17, 2017

#GameOfThones writing room:

'Ok we're beyond the books, we have creative control'

'Concept: Ed Sheeran camping in the woods singing a song' - Kyle Ethan (@kesnyder42) July 17, 2017

Top Three Characters I've wanted to see murdered on Game of Thrones

3. Joffrey

2. Ramsey

1. Ed Sheeran - Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) July 17, 2017

Only way to justify Ed Sheeran's #GameOfThrones cameo is for him to greet Bran with: 'When your legs don't work like they used to before...' - Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) July 17, 2017

Arya: That's a pretty song. I've never heard it before.

Ed Sheeran: It's new. Buy my album ÷ on iTunes #GameOfThrones #GoTS7 - Salim Stark (@SalimAlSamar) July 17, 2017

I'm forced to listen to ed sheeran songs 67 times a day bc it's the only shit on the radio & now my #Gameofthrones isn't even a safe place. - Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) July 17, 2017