American film Director, screen writer and editor George Romero poses for a photo after attending a press conference during the Lucca Film Festival 2016 on April 7, 2016 in Lucca, Italy.

George A. Romero, the filmmaker behind such classic zombie horror films as Night of the Living Dead and Day of the Dead , died Sunday of lung cancer . He was 77.

A statement from Romero’s manager noted that Romero leaves behind friends, family, and “a filmmaking legacy that has endured, and will continue to endure, the test of time.” That sentiment certainly was apparent as celebrities paid tribute to the artist across social media.

“RIP #GeorgeRomero. You made me want to make movies, and helped me to find meaning in monsters,” Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who also worked on the screenplay for 2004’s Dawn of the Dead , tweeted. “Thank you. I love you.” On Facebook , he posted a more elaborate tribute, recalling seeing Night of the Living Dead as a child, which Gunn says “not only scared the living hell out of me, and made me forever jump at creepy children, but it was so incredibly DIY I realized movies were not something that belonged solely to the elites with multiple millions of dollars but could also be created by US, the people who simply loved them,” he said in part, citing Dawn of the Dead , The Dark Half , and Martin for their influence on him as well.

“Just heard the news about George Romero,” wrote horror producer Eli Roth ( Hostel ). “Hard to quantify how much he inspired me & what he did for cinema. Condolences to his family.” A few minutes later, he noted, “Romero used genre to confront racism 50 years ago. He always had diverse casts, with Duane Jones as the heroic star of NOTLD. Very few others in cinema were taking such risks. He was both ahead of his time and exactly what cinema needed at that time.”

“The sad news keeps rolling in,” Greg Nicotero, an executive producer on The Walking Dead , wrote on Instagram. “There are so many things to say about this man, my friend, my mentor and my inspiration. For what he gave us all with passion and fire, his unrelenting spirit will live forever. Blessed that I was honored to present him this award late April in Pittsburgh where IT ALL F–ING STARTED!!!! Never ending love to him and his family.”

“#Legend” and “#HorrorHero,” fellow Walking Dead EP Gale Anne Hurd wrote on Twitter.

“No one mined the zombie metaphor like Romero. (After he invented it.) No one has come close,” said Joss Whedon. “RIP & thank you to a Great Film Artist.”

Read more reactions below:

Sad to hear my favorite collaborator--and good old friend--George Romero has died. George, there will never be another like you. - Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 16, 2017

The world has lost a master. Thank you for the inspiration. You changed my life with your art. You will be missed. #georgeromero #dotd - Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 17, 2017

Romero has passed away. Hard to find words right now. The loss is so enormous. - Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) July 16, 2017

RIP George Romero. Zombies, yes. But...go watch MARTIN. Teenage isolation mutated into vampirism. Online culture as plague. - Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 16, 2017

Sucks to think NOW that he’s gone,Romero will be finally hailed as one of the boldest and most daring filmmakers ever.He broke crazy rules. - Joe Lynch (@TheJoeLynch) July 16, 2017

I can't believe George Romero has died. All the zombies owe him everything! He was the master. #ripgeorgeromero #dawnofthedead #nightofthedead A post shared by RobZombieofficial (@robzombieofficial) on Jul 16, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

My first ever movie job: I was an art department intern on DAY OF THE DEAD. I made zombie vomit for Bub.

RIP George Romero, one-of-a-kind pic.twitter.com/18Vz6w5tEt - greg mottola (@gregmottola) July 16, 2017

Love and respect to dir George Romero, without whom the Dead could not walk. #RIPGeorgeRomerohttps://t.co/Q982bvLuAh pic.twitter.com/cPmJ4cmKgx - Bear McCreary (@bearmccreary) July 16, 2017

George Romero was an icon who created a cinematic universe of loosely affiliated sequels forty years before that was a thing

RIP to a genius - Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) July 16, 2017

Damn...rest in peace, George Romero. Every single zombie show/film owes you their gratitude for paving the way in this genre. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/7Z1jYrhXos - Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) July 16, 2017

R.I.P. George Romero. A true legend. Started a new genre on his own. Who else can claim that? - Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 16, 2017

Rest In Peace, George. Thank you for the inspiration. We wouldn't be here without you. https://t.co/0ArF82c64G - Z Nation (@znation) July 16, 2017

There'll be lots of talk of zombies, but let's not forget 'MARTIN' and 'Creepshow'. Two of my all time favourites. #GeorgeRomero pic.twitter.com/dt5AidMrMa - Reece Shearsmith (@ReeceShearsmith) July 16, 2017

Legendary director George A. Romero has passed. Sad news. Those who are not huge horror fans probably don't know... https://t.co/kzsD2BogJ8 - Anthony C. Ferrante (@acferrante) July 16, 2017

Rest In Peace George Romero. A great artist, innovator and creator . He changed everything. - Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) July 16, 2017

George Romero, RIP. Eat God's brains. - Doug Benson (@DougBenson) July 16, 2017

DAWN OF THE DEAD is one of the greatest films in the history of cinema. We were so much richer for having Romero in our lives. pic.twitter.com/P9JKGGQ0uM - Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) July 16, 2017

Bad news is George Romero died. Good news is he probably won't stay dead for long. - Jim Norton (@JimNorton) July 16, 2017

Thanks for the films George! RT @latimesent: George A. Romero, 'Night of the Living Dead' creator, dies at 77 https://t.co/xeQXhTHHWX - Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) July 16, 2017

A fond farewell to charming, legendary zombie king George Romero. 'Martin' is one of my favourite horrors. An honour to have met him. RIP pic.twitter.com/8ZIwjxFrmx - Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) July 16, 2017

Could someone please call the police? George Romero is eating my leg. RIP George Romero...if he truly is resting. - Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) July 16, 2017

RIP George Romero. You were a genius, and I look forward to your inevitable return. https://t.co/8GTVebIMBc - Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) July 16, 2017

RIP to one of the all-time greats, George A. Romero. Thanks for all the thrills and chills. pic.twitter.com/oYxeJZWWQb - The Black List (@theblcklst) July 16, 2017

George Romero is one of the artists who had a profound impact on my life. There was so much more to his work than just zombie movies. RIP. - Richard Lewis (@RLewisReports) July 16, 2017

RIP George Romero. Your groundbreaking contributions to the genre are unparrelled. We will miss you and are made better for your brilliance pic.twitter.com/zYPn3GRfXw - Barbara Crampton (@barbaracrampton) July 16, 2017

