U.S.At Least 4 Dead After Flash Flood Hits Popular Arizona Swimming Area
police line do not cross protect crime scene
SpainChildren Among 33 Injured in Roller Coaster Collision in Madrid
Low angle view of roller coaster track against clear blue sky
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CanadaJustin Trudeau Meets Justin Trudeau, the Baby Syrian Refugee Named After Him
Justin Trudeau
George Romero
American film Director, screenwriter and editor George Romero poses for a photo after attending a press conference during the Lucca Film Festival 2016 on April 7, 2016 in Lucca, Italy.  Laura Lezza—Getty Images
movies

George Romero, Father of Modern Zombie Films, Dies at 77

Associated Press
6:34 PM ET

NEW YORK — George Romero, whose classic "Night of the Living Dead" and other horror films turned zombie movies into social commentaries and who saw his flesh-devouring undead spawn countless imitators, remakes and homages, has died. He was 77.

Romero died Sunday following a battle with lung cancer, said his family in a statement provided by his manager Chris Roe. Romero's family said he died while listening to the score of "The Quiet Man," one of his favorite films, with his wife, Suzanne Desrocher, and daughter, Tina Romero, by this side.

Romero is credited with reinventing the movie zombie with his directorial debut, the 1968 cult classic, "Night of the Living Dead." The movie set the rules imitators lived by.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME