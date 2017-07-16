World
Search
Sign In
U.S.At Least 4 Dead After Flash Flood Hits Popular Arizona Swimming Area
police line do not cross protect crime scene
CanadaJustin Trudeau Meets Justin Trudeau, the Baby Syrian Refugee Named After Him
Justin Trudeau
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionA Female Doctor Who? It's About Timey Wimey
Low angle view of roller coaster track against clear blue sky
Getty Images
Spain

Children Among 33 Injured in Roller Coaster Collision in Madrid

Associated Press
4:31 PM ET

(MADRID) — Spanish authorities say 33 people, including six children under 10 years old, have been injured in a roller coaster collision in Madrid.

Emergency services say that 27 people needed hospital treatment for minor injuries when two roller coaster cars collided Sunday on the "Tren de la Mina" at Madrid's Parque de Atracciones theme park.

Emergency services spokeswoman Carmen Camacho said that none of the injuries appeared to be serious. She said that the riders were treated for neck, back and stomach pains.

Park representatives told Spanish news agency Europa Press that the roller coaster had passed a daily safety inspection Sunday morning.

Tren de la Mina roller coaster riders can wear virtual reality goggles that recreate a Wild West setting, according to the park's website.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME