Canada

Justin Trudeau Meets Justin Trudeau, the Baby Syrian Refugee Named After Him

Alana Abramson
4:26 PM ET

Justin Trudeau, meet Justin Trudeau: the Canadian Prime Minister met a baby boy named in his honor due to his efforts to help the family seek refuge from Syria.

The baby, named Justin-Trudeau Adam Bilal, met the prime minister at an event in Calgary on Saturday. Adam Scotti, Trudeau's photographer, posted the image on Twitter.

The baby's parents, Afraa Hajj Hammoud and Mohammed Belal, named their son after Trudeau as a token of gratitude, CBC News reports.

Hammoud, the baby's mother, told CBC she was initially taken aback when her husband suggested the name when their son was born in May, but quickly warmed up to it. "When he says that, I smile a little bit, a small smile, then I says, 'Yes, there is no problem, it will be like a small thank you for Justin Trudeau," she told the Canadian news outlet.

The family fled Syria six years ago, and arrived in Canada last February.

CBC News has reported several other instances where refugee families have named their child after Trudeau. Between November 2015 and January 2017, the country has accepted over 40,000 refugees.

