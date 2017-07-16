Singer Aaron Carter Arrested for Drug-Related Charges

Aaron Carter and guest attend KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California.

Singer Aaron Carter was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influences and for drug-related charges Saturday night in Georgia , the Habersham County sheriff's office said.

Carter was charged with a DUI, possession of marijuana of under one ounce and possession of drug-related objects, police said.

Madison Parker, Carter's girlfriend, was riding in the vehicle with him. She was charged with obstruction of police, possession of marijuana of under one ounce and possession of drug-related objects.

They were both booked Saturday evening and remained in custody Sunday morning. Both Carter and Parker posted bonds for more than $4,000, according to the sheriff's office.

On Saturday night, Carter's team tweeted that he wouldn't be making it to his Kansas City performance. "He promises to come back soon," the tweet read.

Due to transportation issues, Aaron will not make his set time tonight in Kansas City. He promises to come ... https://t.co/ClRJxaiGoZ - Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 15, 2017

Carter, perhaps best known as a child star made famous by his 2000 hit "I Want Candy," had plans to debut new music in Alabama on July 18, according to his posts on social media.